* Latam foreign direct investment hit a record in 2012

* Growth, commodities, consumer spending lure investors

* Brazil, Chile, Colombia top 2012 Latam FDI recipients

* Region received roughly 12 percent of global FDI in 2012

By Antonio De la Jara

SANTIAGO, May 14 Foreign direct investment in Latin America and the Caribbean this year could fall as much as 3 percent or jump by up to 7 percent after leaping to a record in 2012, the United Nations' body for the region said on Tuesday.

The wide range is due to uncertainty over Anheuser-Busch InBev's planned $20.1 billion expansion of its stake in Mexico's Grupo Modelo, the U.N. said.

The region's FDI expanded 6.7 percent last year from 2011 levels to a record $173.361 billion, the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said in its report. Beyond the potential massive Modelo buy, investment rates in the region should be broadly similar to past years, though recent declines in commodity prices pose a risk, the Santiago-based body added.

Robust economic growth, high commodity prices and explosive domestic demand have lured high levels of capital to much of Latin America in the past decade.

The region's economy is now seen speeding up to expand 3.5 percent this year, boosted by stronger expected growth in Brazil and Argentina, surging domestic demand, as well as agriculture and investment.

"The foreign direct investment results attest to the good current performance of the Latin American economy," ECLAC Executive Secretary Alicia Barcena said. "However, we see no clear signs of FDI making a relevant contribution to generating new sectors or creating activities with a high technology content."

FDI is increasingly destined to natural resources, especially in South America, the U.N. body noted. The region exports a wide range of commodities such as oil, soy and copper, which have been buoyed by China's voracious appetite.

GIANT BRAZIL ATTRACTS MOST INVESTMENT

Powerhouse Brazil received the most foreign direct investment in the region last year, clocking 41 percent of flows to Latin America.

Leading copper producer Chile and emerging investment darling Colombia were No.2 and No.3, respectively.

The United States and European Union countries continue to be the top investors in the region, though the U.N. underlined investment from countries within the region grew significantly in 2012.

The region accounted for roughly 12 percent of global foreign direct investment last year.