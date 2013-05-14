* Latam foreign direct investment hit a record in 2012
* Growth, commodities, consumer spending lure investors
* Brazil, Chile, Colombia top 2012 Latam FDI recipients
* Region received roughly 12 percent of global FDI in 2012
By Antonio De la Jara
SANTIAGO, May 14 Foreign direct investment in
Latin America and the Caribbean this year could fall as much as
3 percent or jump by up to 7 percent after leaping to a record
in 2012, the United Nations' body for the region said on
Tuesday.
The wide range is due to uncertainty over Anheuser-Busch
InBev's planned $20.1 billion expansion of its stake in
Mexico's Grupo Modelo, the U.N. said.
The region's FDI expanded 6.7 percent last year from 2011
levels to a record $173.361 billion, the United Nations Economic
Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said in
its report. Beyond the potential massive Modelo buy, investment
rates in the region should be broadly similar to past years,
though recent declines in commodity prices pose a risk, the
Santiago-based body added.
Robust economic growth, high commodity prices and explosive
domestic demand have lured high levels of capital to much of
Latin America in the past decade.
The region's economy is now seen speeding up to expand 3.5
percent this year, boosted by stronger expected growth in Brazil
and Argentina, surging domestic demand, as well as agriculture
and investment.
"The foreign direct investment results attest to the good
current performance of the Latin American economy," ECLAC
Executive Secretary Alicia Barcena said. "However, we see no
clear signs of FDI making a relevant contribution to generating
new sectors or creating activities with a high technology
content."
FDI is increasingly destined to natural resources,
especially in South America, the U.N. body noted. The region
exports a wide range of commodities such as oil, soy and copper,
which have been buoyed by China's voracious appetite.
GIANT BRAZIL ATTRACTS MOST INVESTMENT
Powerhouse Brazil received the most foreign direct
investment in the region last year, clocking 41 percent of flows
to Latin America.
Leading copper producer Chile and emerging investment
darling Colombia were No.2 and No.3, respectively.
The United States and European Union countries continue to
be the top investors in the region, though the U.N. underlined
investment from countries within the region grew significantly
in 2012.
The region accounted for roughly 12 percent of global
foreign direct investment last year.