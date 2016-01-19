NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United
Nations on Tuesday enlisted a high-profile roster of royalty,
entertainers and business leaders to promote its global goals
tackling climate change, poverty and conflict that were approved
last fall but have slipped from the headlines.
Their task is to boost awareness and discussion of the 17
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which the 193 U.N. member
nations approved in September to great fanfare and aim to
achieve by 2030 at a cost estimated at $3 trillion a year.
Supporters have voiced concerns that along with funding and
enacting the goals and keeping the processes accountable and
transparent, a key task is keeping the SDGs in the public
spotlight to build support and participation.
"We have to make the goals famous," said Assistant U.N.
Secretary-General Thomas Gass, who was heavily involved in the
creation of the SDGs.
Taking on that task are Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Crown
Princess Victoria of Sweden and Graça Machel, international
activist and widow of former South African President Nelson
Mandela, the U.N. said in a statement.
Also named were Argentinian footballer Leo Messi, who plays
for FC Barcelona and is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador; Colombian
singer and activist Shakira, and actor Forest Whitaker, a UNESCO
Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation.
From business are Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Chinese e-commerce giant, and
Paul Polman, chief executive of Unilever PLC consumer goods
company, the U.N. said.
Implementation of the SDGs requires dialogue between leaders
and people, "between those who promised and those who will now
expect those promises to be delivered," Gass told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation from Geneva.
"Some of those people, they will listen to what Leo Messi
has to say, and others will listen to what Crown Princess
Victoria has to say .. They speak to different parts of
society."
The diverse group selected to help promote the SDGs, which
address issues from poverty to gender equality, will "keep them
alive and on the front burner," he said.
The panel will be headed by President John Dramani Mahama of
Ghana and Erna Solberg, prime minister of Norway, the U.N said.
