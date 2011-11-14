Nov 14 United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI.O) said it has recalled black bean tortillas shipped to four Safeway Inc SWY.N stores in California because of possible contamination by botulism bacteria.

No illnesses have been reported from the Gentes Foods Gordita Black Bean Tortillas, which are being recalled due to a lack of temperature control during the distribution process, United Natural said in a statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

The tortillas were shipped to Safeway stores in Salinas and Watsonville and to Safeway Pak N Save stores in south San Francisco and Emeryville, said United Natural, which is based in Providence, Rhode Island. (Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Jerry Norton and John Wallace)