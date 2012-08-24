(Corrects to remove incorrect tag from headline)

Aug 24 UPS :

* Teamsters to restructure new England pension plan

* Says to restructure pension liabilities for approximately 10,200 UPS employees

* Says UPS will record a one-time charge of $896 million in the third quarter

* Says charge represents the present value of the company's $2.1 billion withdrawal liability from the original pool

* Says subject to approval by local unions, the withdrawal will be effective September 16, 2012.

* Agreed to contribution rate for future accruals designed to ensure UPS employees do not see a reduction in pension benefits

* Company will not be required to increase cash contributions for 10 years