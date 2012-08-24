Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 24 UPS :
* Teamsters to restructure new England pension plan
* Says to restructure pension liabilities for approximately 10,200 UPS employees
* Says UPS will record a one-time charge of $896 million in the third quarter
* Says charge represents the present value of the company's $2.1 billion withdrawal liability from the original pool
* Says subject to approval by local unions, the withdrawal will be effective September 16, 2012.
* Agreed to contribution rate for future accruals designed to ensure UPS employees do not see a reduction in pension benefits
* Company will not be required to increase cash contributions for 10 years
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Canada's Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have won U.S. antitrust approval for a $28 billion merger that will create the largest North American energy infrastructure company.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Energy infrastructure firms Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have agreed to settle charges their merger would hurt competition in the market for gas pipeline transportation in three areas off the Louisiana coast, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.