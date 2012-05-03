May 3 United Parcel Service said it approved a new $5 billion share buyback program and increased the amount of cash it would pay to finance its largest takeover in its nearly 105-year history.

The largest package delivery company said it now expects to use about $5 billion in cash and to issue about $1.8 billion in new debt to fund its purchase of Dutch company TNT Express .

The cash amount is $2 billion more than its initial guidance, UPS said in a statement.

The maturity of timing of the debt offering has yet to be determined, UPS said.

"UPS's legacy of financial strength allows us to complete the acquisition of TNT primarily using cash," Chief Executive Officer Scott Davis said in the statement. "At the same time, UPS remains committed to its policy of shareowner returns through dividends and share repurchases."

UPS also said it plans to spend $1.5 billion on share buybacks this year and the same amount next year. The share buyback program has no expiration date and replaces a plan originally announced in 2008, UPS said.

The TNT takeover, announced on March 19, will boost UPS's stance as the world's largest parcel delivery company. It still requires antitrust approval.

UPS will pay a quarterly dividend of 57 cents per share, a 10 percent increase approved in February.

The higher dividend, payable on May 30, is to Class A and Class B shareholders of record on May 14.

UPS shares closed down 0.4 percent at $78.07 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 6.7 percent so far this year. (Reporting By Lynn Adler; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)