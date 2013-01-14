BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
AMSTERDAM Jan 14 United Parcel Service Inc : * UPS anticipates European commission to prohibit acquisition of TNT Express
* Says UPS will withdraw the offer for TNT Express * Says UPS will pay TNT a termination fee in the amount of EUR 200 million
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.