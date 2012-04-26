BRIEF-Slam acquires property adjacent to No. 12 mine
* Slam exploration ltd - acquired 5 mineral claims covering 1350 hectares of land known as connector property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects analysts' average EPS forecast in third bullet point to $1.01 from $1.02)
April 26 UPS : * 1Q earnings per share grow 10 pct * Q1 earnings per share $1.00 * Q1 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 revenue $13.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $13.26 billion * Q1 consolidated average volume per day 15.6 million * Says during the period, UPS delivered approximately 1 billion packages, a 4.3 pct increase. * Q1 U.S. domestic package average volume per day 13.24 million * Says remain confident in previous guidance for 2012 diluted earnings per share of $4.75 to $5.00 * Q1 international package average volume per day 2.35 million * FY 2012 earnings per share view $4.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds German government, Thyssenkrupp, DCNS reaction)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.