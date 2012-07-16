July 16 India's United Phosphorus' unit has acquired Netherlands-based Agrichem from a unit of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd for an undisclosed sum, it said late on Friday.

Agrichem makes and sells crop protection products such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides registered in several European countries including the Netherlands, Belgium, UK, France and Germany. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)