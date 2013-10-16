Australia new vehicle sales slip in Feb-VFACTS
SYDNEY, March 3 Australian new vehicle sales turned lower in February even as sales of sport utility vehicles outpaced those of passenger cars for the first time ever.
Oct 15 United Rentals Inc's third-quarter net income nearly doubled and the company's board approved a share repurchase program of up to $500 million.
Shares of the world's largest equipment rental company shot up 7 percent to a life-high of $61.43 before easing back to close at $59.79 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company's net income rose to $143 million, helped by increasing demand for rental equipment in the non-residential construction market.
United Rentals reported adjusted earnings of $1.63 per diluted share. Revenue rose 7.4 percent to $1.31 billion.
Analysts on average had expected $1.60 cents per share on revenue of $1.32 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.