NEW DELHI Feb 10 India's Supreme Court on
Monday directed that the "status quo" be maintained in the sale
of United Spirits Ltd to British group Diageo Plc
until April, when the court will hear the matter again.
In December, a regional Indian court ordered the annulment
of the sale in response to a petition by creditors of United
Breweries Holdings Ltd, which sold its stake in United
Spirits to Diageo through a complicated share transaction.
Diageo had said it will appeal the decision.
The Supreme Court issued a notice to both United Spirits and
Diageo on Monday and said it would hear the matter at length.
Diageo completed its takeover of United Spirits in July,
almost eight months after the companies announced the deal
because of legal and regulatory difficulties.