Sept 25 United Spirits, controlled by Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya, said on Tuesday it is in talks with Diageo Plc towards a possible sale of a stake in the company.

"However, there is no certainty that these discussions will lead to a transaction," United Spirits said in a statement to India's stock exchanges.

Mallya also controlls debt- and cash-strapped Kingfisher Airlines, which has been scrambling to raise capital.