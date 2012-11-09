MUMBAI Nov 9 Diageo Plc said on Friday it has agreed to buy a 53.4 percent stake in India's United Spirits for 111.67 billion rupees ($2.05 billion).

It will buy a 27.4 percent stake in United Spirits and will launch a mandatory tender offer to buy 26 percent more from the public shareholders of United Spirits, the company said in a statement.

The purchase would be the biggest inbound Indian M&A deal since British oil firm Cairn Energy Plc's sold a majority stake in its Indian business to Vedanta Resources Plc last year.