By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, June 8 Standard & Poor's said on
F riday it expects U.S. lawmakers to set aside their differences
to prevent a combination of tax hikes and spending cuts from
hurting the economy in early 2013.
The rating agency affirmed the AA-plus rating of the world's
biggest economy but cautioned that its outlook remains negative.
The affirmation of the rating restarts the six- to 24-month
period in which the agency could again cut the U.S. rating.
"One thing we do expect Republicans and Democrats to agree
on -- given an unemployment rate of about 8 percent and
continued risks to the U.S. economic recovery -- is avoiding
sudden fiscal adjustment," the agency said in a statement.
The United States lost its top-tier AAA credit rating from
Standard & Poor's last August in the wake of a bruising fight in
Congress over lifting the government's debt limit.
"We expect that a sudden fiscal adjustment could occur if
all current tax and spending provisions, set to either expire or
take effect near the end of 2012, go forward in accordance with
current law," S&P said on Fri day.
Bush-era tax cuts are to expire on Dec. 31, deep, automatic
spending cuts roll out on Jan. 1, 2013, and U.S. borrowing
authority must be raised early in the year to avoid the risk of
default.
The slate of measures to be faced by a lame duck session of
Congress has been dubbed the "fiscal cliff."
A stalemate over how to deal with that combination would
likely push the U.S. economy into recession in the first half of
next year, the Congressional Budget Office warned last month.
While investors have recently focused on downgrades among
European sovereigns - including a significant three-notch
downgrade of Spain by Fitch Ratings on Thursday - the fragile
U.S. economy has loomed in the background.
With recent disappointing jobs data and concerns about
policy paralysis as the presidential election swings into full
gear, the health of the U.S. economy remains uncertain.
This week Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve's second-highest
official, laid out the case for the U.S. central bank to provide
more support to a fragile economy as financial turmoil in Europe
mounts.
S&P said the U.S. economy still faces "significant" risks,
adding that "we believe the risk of returning to recession in
the U.S. is about 20 percent."
In affirming the rating, S&P cited the resilience of the
economy, its monetary credibility and the dollar's status as the
world's key reserve currency.
But the country faces "primarily political and fiscal"
credit risks, S&P said.
The United States is rated AAA by Fitch Ratings and Aaa by
Moody's Investors Service. Both agencies have negative outlooks
on the ratings, which means they could act within 12 to 18
months.
Earlier this week Fitch said it would cut its sovereign
credit rating for the United States next year if Washington
cannot come to grips with its deficits and create a "credible"
fiscal consolidation plan.
(Additional reporting by Pamela Niimi; writing by Luciana
Lopez; Editing by Gary Crosse, Dan Grebler and David Gregorio)