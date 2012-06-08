NEW YORK, June 8 Standard & Poor's on Friday
affirmed the AA-plus rating of the United States, citing the
resilience of the world's biggest economy, its monetary
credibility and the dollar's status as the world's key reserve
currency.
But the credit ratings agency also said the U.S. outlook
remained negative, reflecting S&P's opinion that sovereign risks
- "primarily political and fiscal" - could lead to a downgrade
of the long-term rating by 2014.
The United States lost its top-tier AAA credit rating from
Standard & Poor's last August in a decision that saw the
government question the ratings agency's methodology.
