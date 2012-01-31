(Follows alerts)

Jan 31 U.S. Steel Corp posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss hurt by falling steel prices and weak demand in Europe.

Fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $226 million, or $1.57 per share, from $249 million, or $1.74 share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the net loss was $1.14 per share. On that basis, analysts were expecting the company to post a loss of 86 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We expect to report a significant improvement in our operating results in the first quarter as compared to the fourth quarter, mainly driven by improved average realized prices and shipments for our flat-rolled segment," U.S. Steel Chief Executive John Surma said In a statement.

However, he said the European business will be hurt by the difficult economic environment.