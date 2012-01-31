BRIEF-Bank of America Corp says credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January versus. 2.54 percent in December
Jan 31 U.S. Steel Corp posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss hurt by falling steel prices and weak demand in Europe.
Fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $226 million, or $1.57 per share, from $249 million, or $1.74 share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the net loss was $1.14 per share. On that basis, analysts were expecting the company to post a loss of 86 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We expect to report a significant improvement in our operating results in the first quarter as compared to the fourth quarter, mainly driven by improved average realized prices and shipments for our flat-rolled segment," U.S. Steel Chief Executive John Surma said In a statement.
However, he said the European business will be hurt by the difficult economic environment. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* $95 million convertible preference shares investment strengthens mdc partners' balance sheet
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Latin American currencies mostly weakened on Wednesday after U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in nearly four years, fueling bets on higher U.S. interest rates. The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index jumped 0.6 percent last month, surpassing analyst expectations of a 0.3 percent increase. The figures came a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled rates could rise as soon as next month, despite uncer