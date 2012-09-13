Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:
Sept 13 Diversified U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp plans to resume buying back its shares in 2013, as it returns to a normal spending pattern after closing its largest-ever acquisition, a $16.5 billion deal for aerospace components maker Goodrich Corp earlier this year, Chief Executive Louis Chenevert said Thursday.
The world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners does not anticipate pursuing other acquisitions comparable in size to Goodrich, Chenevert told an investor meeting. It had suspended buybacks this year as it focused on funding the Goodrich deal.
"Big deals, in my view, are done at UTC," he said.
BERLIN, Feb 21 Lufthansa's maintenance arm and aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines have agreed on a new joint venture to serve growing demand for maintenance and repair of geared-turbofan engines that are used in planes such as the Airbus A320neo.
TOKYO, Feb 21 Toshiba Corp wants to pick the preferred bidder or bidders for a majority stake in its chip unit by the end of May and will hold the first round of bids next month, a source with knowledge of the plan said.