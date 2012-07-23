* Deal will almost double GenCorp's size
* Deal helps fund United Tech's biggest-ever acquisition
* Transaction to close in first half of 2013
* GenCorp shares up 15 pct, United Tech down 1.8 pct
By Scott Malone and Soyoung Kim
BOSTON/NEW YORK, July 23 United Technologies
Corp agreed to sell its Rocketdyne space unit to GenCorp
Inc, a maker of aerospace propulsion systems, for $550
million, the companies said on Monday, a deal that will fund a
slice of United Tech's largest-ever acquisition.
Rocketdyne, the world's largest manufacturer of
liquid-fueled rocket propulsion systems, is one of three units
United Tech Chief Executive Louis Chenevert put on the block in
an effort to fund the diversified U.S. manufacturer's $16.5
billion takeover of Goodrich Corp.
GenCorp, whose shares jumped nearly 15 percent to a market
capitalization of roughly $460 million, said the deal would
almost double its size. United Technologies, which will sell the
company for $150 million less than it paid for it more than
seven years ago, saw its shares decline more than 1.5 percent.
GenCorp Chief Executive Officer Scott Seymour said the
combined company would be better positioned for a highly
competitive marketplace and could provide more affordable
products to customers.
Rocket motor makers such as GenCorp and Rocketdyne have
faced an uncertain outlook since the U.S. space shuttle program
ended last year. Industry executives have said consolidation is
needed for the space industry to survive a tough environment.
The companies said they expect the deal, first reported by
Reuters last week, to close in the first half of 2013.
Hartford, Connecticut-based United Tech is still working to
sell the industrial pumps and compressors business of its
Hamilton Sundstrand business, as well as Clipper Windpower.
When United Tech unveiled plans to buy Goodrich last year,
it said it planned to issue $4.6 billion in new shares to help
pay for the deal. But shareholders opposed that.
In June United Tech sold $1 billion in convertible notes to
fund the deal.
The company last month said it expected to reach a deal to
sell the pumps and compressors operations in the current
quarter, with Chief Financial Officer Greg Hayes saying there
had been "lots of interest" in the business. Sources have told
Reuters the business could be worth up to $3.5 billion.
Investors may get a deeper look into United Tech's progress
in selling the other units on Thursday when the world's biggest
maker of elevators and escalators reports second-quarter
results.
Analysts, on average, look for essentially flat revenue and
earnings at United Tech, as Europe's economic problems and a
slowing Chinese economy crimp sales of everything from Otis
elevators to spare jet engine parts.
United Tech shares were down 1.8 percent to $72.91 on the
New York Stock Exchange. GenCorp shares surged about 15 percent
to $7.69.
FUTURE FOR ROCKETDYNE
The Rocketdyne deal comes more than seven years after United
Tech bought the business from Boeing Co for $700 million
in cash.
Rocketdyne makes liquid rocket motors to launch satellites
into space but has also begun to diversify into solar and
gasified coal energy technologies. GenCorp's Aerojet subsidiary
and Alliant Techsystems Inc produce solid-fuel rocket
motors.
Several people familiar with the process told Reuters
previously that United Tech received multiple bids for the
Rocketdyne business in late March, with GenCorp and private
equity firms among the interested parties.
Talks resumed in earnest with GenCorp after a prospective
deal with a private equity buyer fell through, the sources told
Reuters.
Defense consultant Jim McAleese said the deal with GenCorp
was significant because it would help preserve "a critical, but
atrophying, capability since Rocketdyne's liquid rocket engines
power both the Air Force's Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle and
NASA's Manned Spaceflight."
He said he did not expect much objection to the deal since
it would "immediately strengthen competition, by creating two
strong competitors for liquid and solid rocket engines," the
combined Aerojet-Rocketdyne business and Alliant Techsystems.
"This is exactly the type of modest consolidation that (the
U.S. Department of Defense) has been publicly seeking to
increase competition and reduce overhead, which could not be
more timely given the growing threat of sequestration," McAleese
said, referring to $500 billion in defense spending cuts that
could come in January.
Deutsche Bank and Moelis advised United Tech on
the Rocketdyne sale. GenCorp was advised by Citigroup.
Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are providing GenCorp with
fully committed financing to support the acquisition.
Separately, Japan's All Nippon Airways said on
Monday it had grounded several Boeing 787 Dreamliners after
discovering a problem in their engines relating to a gearbox
manufactured by United Tech's Hamilton Sundstrand arm.
