July 26 United Technologies Corp closed
its largest-ever acquisition on Thursday, buying aircraft
equipment maker Goodrich Corp for $16.5 billion, in a
deal that will add about $8 billion to its annual revenues and
boost its presence on jets of Boeing Co and EADS
unit Airbus.
The deal's closing follows regulatory sign-offs from
European, U.S. and Canadian authorities, who approved the
purchase on the condition that United Tech sell some of
Goodrich's power generation and small-engine control units that
generate about $250 million in annual revenue.
