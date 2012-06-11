BRUSSELS, June 11 U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp. has offered to sell assets to secure EU regulatory approval for its $16.5 billion takeover of U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The European Commission is currently examining the deal, UTC's biggest in a decade, with which it aims to build critical mass in new aircraft technology and plane services as civil aviation demand recovers.

United Tech, whose products include Pratt & Whitney engines and Sikorsky helicopters and is a top player in aircraft landing gear, has proposed some divestments, said the source, who declined to provide details because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The Commission, which has set an Aug. 31 deadline for a decision on the deal, is expected to market test the proposed concessions with rivals and customers of United Tech and Goodrich.

United Technologies, Goodrich and the European Commission could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)