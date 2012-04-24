April 24 Diversified U.S. manufacturer United
Technologies Corp said profit from continuing operations
rose 19.4 percent in the first quarter, helped by
better-than-expected demand for residential heating and cooling
systems in North America.
Factoring out three units that the world's largest maker of
elevators and air conditioners put on the block, earnings came
to $1.26 billion, or $1.31 per share, up from $1.05 billion, or
$1.06 per share, a year earlier.
Net income, including write-offs related to those businesses
and other one-time items, came to $330 million, down 67.4
percent from $1.01 billion a year earlier, United Tech said on
Tuesday.
