Sept 28 United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) will group some of its businesses into two units, one focused on engines and aerospace and the other combining its climate, controls and security systems businesses.

The conglomerate appointed Geraud Darnis president and chief executive officer of UTC Climate, Controls and Security Systems, which is comprised of Carrier Corp and UTC Fire & Security units, United Tech said on Wednesday.

It named Alain Bellemere president and chief operating officer of UTC Propulsion and Aerospace Systems. That unit will include jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney and Hamilton Sundstrand, with presidents of both units reporting to Bellemere.

Michael Dumais was named president of Hamilton Sundstrand, whose non-aerospace products include industrial metering systems and specialty pumps.

Last week, United Tech sealed a $16.5 billion cash deal for aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp GR.N, its largest acquisition ever, boosting the diversified U.S. manufacturer's presence in the civilian aerospace market.

United Tech, based in Hartford, Connecticut, currently generates 18 percent of its revenue from the U.S. military, and expects that percentage to rise a couple of points as a result of the deal. Goodrich generates about one-third of its revenue from military sales. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski; editing by Carol Bishopric)