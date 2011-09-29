* Helicopter, Otis Elevator units to be outside groupings

* All six units to post financials separately to end 2011

(Adds details on executive appointments)

Sept 28 United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), will group some of its businesses into two units, one focused on engines and aerospace and the other combining its climate, controls and security systems businesses.

The conglomerate appointed Geraud Darnis president and chief executive officer of UTC Climate, Controls and Security Systems, which is comprised of Carrier Corp and UTC Fire & Security units, United Tech said on Wednesday.

It named Alain Bellemere president and chief operating officer of UTC Propulsion and Aerospace Systems. That unit will include jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney and Hamilton Sundstrand, with presidents of both units reporting to Bellemere.

Michael Dumais was named president of Hamilton Sundstrand, whose non-aerospace products include industrial metering systems and specialty pumps.

United Tech's helicopter unit, Sikorsky, and its Otis elevator business, will be outside the two new organizational groupings, spokesman John Moran said. All six business units will report financials independently through the end of 2011.

In the first quarter 2012, the Carrier and UTC Fire & Security units will begin reporting as one. Hamilton Sundstrand and Pratt & Whitney will be part of the new aero group but will continue to report results individually. Moran said.

Last week, United Tech sealed a $16.5 billion cash deal for aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp GR.N, its largest acquisition ever, boosting the diversified U.S. manufacturer's presence in the civilian aerospace market. The deal is expected to close in mid-2012.

United Tech has said Goodrich CEO Marshall Larsen will lead a new division called United Technologies Aerospace systems. The unit will include the Hamilton Sundstrand aircraft electronics business and be based in Goodrich's headquarters city of Charlotte, North Carolina.

There was "no change" in that plan, spokesman Moran said in an email to Reuters. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski; editing by Carol Bishopric, Bernard Orr)