BOSTON Jan 15 The Pratt & Whitney jet engine unit of diversified U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp said on Tuesday it was laying off 350 workers in a cost-cutting move.

About 200 of the job cuts will come in Connecticut, where United Tech is based.

"Taking necessary actions to manage our cost structure, while continuing to invest in new programs, positions Pratt & Whitney for the long term," the company said in a statement.