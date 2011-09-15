Sept 15 United Technologies Corp's (UTX.N)
Sikorsky helicopter unit plans to lay off about 3 percent of its
staff, a spokesman said on Thursday.
"We are entering a new world, with moderating growth in line
with U.S. and international economies and their impact on our
commercial and military customers," said spokesman Paul Jackson in
an email. "To remain competitive, we must adjust to the expected
lower work volumes."
The company began notifying workers in Connecticut and Poland
of the news on Thursday. Sikorsky employs some 18,000 people
worldwide.
