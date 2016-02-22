Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
Feb 22 Honeywell International Inc and United Technologies Corp have held talks about a merger, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
A deal would create a company with combined sales of more than $90 billion.
The discussions occurred within the last two weeks and were focused on a deal in which Honeywell offered a premium, largely in stock with some cash, for United Technologies, CNBC said. (cnb.cx/1TAJxQ7) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
* Newell Brands announces definitive agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business