Feb 22 Honeywell International Inc and United Technologies Corp have held talks about a merger, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

A deal would create a company with combined sales of more than $90 billion.

The discussions occurred within the last two weeks and were focused on a deal in which Honeywell offered a premium, largely in stock with some cash, for United Technologies, CNBC said. (cnb.cx/1TAJxQ7) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)