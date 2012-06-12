June 12 United Technologies Corp said it
was selling $1 billion in equity units to help fund the cash
part of its $16.5 billion takeover of Goodrich Corp.
The company is offering 20 million equity units consisting
of common shares and notes, it said in a regulatory filing.
United Tech said underwriters would also have an option to
buy an additional $100 million of equity units.
The company has offered to sell assets to secure EU approval
for the Goodrich purchase, its largest deal in a decade, Reuters
reported on Monday.
United Tech, the world's largest maker of elevators and air
conditioners, announced plans to buy aircraft components maker
Goodrich in September 2011.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore)