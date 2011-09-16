Sept 16 United Technologies Corp's (UTX.N) Otis Elevator unit will open a new manufacturing plant in Florence, South Carolina, to produce new energy-efficient elevators, creating 360 jobs, Otis said on Friday.

The new facility is expected to begin operations during the second quarter of 2012.

Otis, the world's leading maker of elevators and escalators, in July said it would buy Pittsburgh-based Marshall Elevator. Most of the unit's acquisitions since 2009 have been focused on European markets, including Russia and the Czech Republic.

United Tech shares were little changed. The conglomerate is lining up financing for a major acquisition in the United States, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. [ID:nWEN8309]

On Thursday, United Tech said its Sikorsky helicopter unit will lay off about 3 percent of its staff, or about 540 people, in Connecticut and Poland. [ID:nS1E78E1DL] (Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York and Scott Malone in Boston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)