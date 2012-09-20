Sept 20 The global economy is deteriorating with
policymakers "grasping ... at straws" to solve the economic
crisis in Europe, spur weak growth in the United States and
manage China's slowdown, a top executive at United Technologies
Corp said.
The world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners
expects no improvement in the economy in the near future, and is
counting on growth from its July takeover of aircraft components
maker Goodrich Corp to boost earnings in 2013, United Tech Chief
Financial Officer Greg Hayes said at an investor conference in
Boston on Thursday that was monitored over the Internet.
"We're still grasping a little bit at straws here in terms
of how do we stabilize the global economy," said Hayes, whose
company also makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Sikorsky
helicopters. "We still see downward pressure rather than
recovery, I would say, in most of the global markets."
The Hartford, Connecticut-based company still expects 2012
earnings to be roughly flat with last year's level, in a range
of $5.25 per share to $5.35 per share, with sales up about 5
percent to a range of $58 billion to $59 bil l ion, h e said.
"China has noticeably slowed down," Hayes said, adding that
current forecasts of 7 percent growth in the Chinese economy
this year are "probably a stretch."
His cautious tone mirrored the message of top executives at
3M Co and Honeywell International Inc, who on
Wednesday said they too are facing weak demand in Europe and
Asia.
Hayes said the company had become less confident that demand
would improve in 2013. United Tech won't issue a formal 2013
forecast until December, but analysts on average expect earnings
to rise by about 19 percent in 2013, reflecting the addition of
Goodrich, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
United Tech shares were down 1.4 percent at $80.60 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.