Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 15 United Technologies Corp expects profit from continuing operations to be roughly flat in the first quarter, but stands by its forecast for the year, said Chief Financial Officer Greg Hayes.
"Three of our biggest businesses will not grow earnings in the first quarter," Hayes said, referring to the company's climate, controls and security, Pratt & Whitney and Otis elevators units.
Factoring out some units the company aims to sell, profit would have been $1.06 per share in first quarter of 2011 and "this year we'll be at about that same level," Hayes said.
Weaker-than-expected demand in China is largely to blame for the slip, United Tech executives said.
"We are still highly confident in the guidance for the full year ... despite what will be a little choppy first quarter," Hayes said. (Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct