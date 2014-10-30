BRIEF-Gensight Biologics FY net loss widens to 22.1 million euros
* Net loss in 2016 amounted to EUR 22.1 million ($23.65 million) compared with loss of EUR 13.7 million in 2015
WASHINGTON Oct 30 Engine maker Pratt & Whitney on Thursday said it had won a contract to build an eighth batch of 48 engines for the F-35 fighter jet built by Lockheed Martin Corp, bringing the total value of the deal to $1.05 billion and lowering the cost of the engines by 3.5 to 4.5 percent.
Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said the new contract was for $793 million, which came on top of $259 million awarded earlier for initial work on the engines. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Eric Walsh)
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average ticked up on Monday to a 15-month closing high as investors picked up defensive shares while exporter shares were shunned due to the yen's gains, though volume was subdued ahead of key global events later this week.
* Tigenix NV - announced top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial, an exploratory phase I/II study of Allocscs in acute myocardial infarction