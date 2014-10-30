WASHINGTON Oct 30 Engine maker Pratt & Whitney on Thursday said it had won a contract to build an eighth batch of 48 engines for the F-35 fighter jet built by Lockheed Martin Corp, bringing the total value of the deal to $1.05 billion and lowering the cost of the engines by 3.5 to 4.5 percent.

Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said the new contract was for $793 million, which came on top of $259 million awarded earlier for initial work on the engines. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Eric Walsh)