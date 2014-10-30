(Adds details, F-35 program office comment, byline)

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON Oct 30 Engine maker Pratt & Whitney on Thursday said it had won a contract to build an eighth batch of 48 engines for the F-35 fighter jet built by Lockheed Martin Corp, bringing the total value of the deal to $1.05 billion.

Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said the new contract was for $793 million, on top of $259 million in preliminary funds awarded and would lower the average cost of the engines between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent.

Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, program executive officer for the Pentagon's F-35 program, welcomed the cost cuts in the new contract, which follow an average 4.4 percent cost reduction in the seventh batch of engines.

The cumulative reduction of about 9 percent in the two contracts showed Pratt's renewed commitment to the "war on cost" it initiated several years ago, Bogdan told reporters at the headquarters of the F-35 program. He said he would continue to press the company for further cuts in the cost of the F135 engine that powers the newest and most advanced U.S. warplane.

Neither Pratt nor the Pentagon disclosed the specific cost of each engine under the new contract.

Chris Flynn, who runs the F135 and F119 engine programs for Pratt, said the company and its suppliers remained focused on pushing the price even lower and meeting the goals outlined in the company's cost reduction initiative.

"Pratt & Whitney and our supply base remain focused on delivering the F135 propulsion system on or below the cost targets we committed to for our customer," Flynn said in a statement.

Bogdan said the Pentagon planned to negotiate separate contracts with both Lockheed and Pratt for the ninth and tenth batches of jets and engines in coming months, with a goal of reaching agreement with the companies by the fall of 2015.

He reaffirmed the program's goal of reaching a price tag of $80 million to $85 million per aircraft by 2019.

In addition, he said the Pentagon and Lockheed expected to generate "substantial" cost reductions in the F-35 fighter jets being sold to foreign countries by combining their cumulative orders instead of negotiating one year of orders at a time.

That meant that U.S. allies who participated in such a "block buy" could for a time see lower F-35 prices than the U.S. military, which must meet certain strict conditions set by Congress to enable multiyear purchases, Bogdan said.

In later years, once the F-35 reaches full-rate production, the U.S. military could also shift to multiyear contracts.

The changes could drive the cost of the aircraft even lower than the current target of $80 million to $85 million, he said.

Bogdan said he was confident that Pratt and the Pentagon had solutions in place that would allow the program to resume normal flight operations after a massive engine failure on June 23 that grounded the entire F-35 fleet for several weeks this summer. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Eric Walsh and Diane Craft)