Sept 3 Pratt & Whitney, the engine-making
division of United Technologies Corp, on Tuesday said
Paul Adams would become president of the unit in January,
replacing David Hess, who will retire.
Hess, 58, spent 34 years at United Technologies and has been
Pratt president since 2009. Before that, he was president of the
company's Hamilton Sundstrand aerospace unit, where he had
worked since 1979.
Adams, 52, is currently chief operating officer at Pratt. He
joined United Technologies in 1999. In his new job, he will
report to Alain Bellemare, president and CEO of UTC Propulsion &
Aerospace Systems.