Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Feb 28 Moody's Investors Service lowered the outlook for its credit ratings on United Technologies Corp to "negative" from "stable," citing a reluctance by the company to sell shares to fund its pending takeover of Goodrich Corp.
Also on Tuesday, the ratings agency affirmed its "A2" senior unsecured credit rating on the diversified U.S. manufacturer.
United Tech aims to close its $16.5 billion takeover of Goodrich -- the largest deal in its history -- later this year. When the deal was announced last fall, management said it could issue up to $4.6 billion in shares to fund the acquisition, but has since said it would look to sell smaller pieces of the company to avoid selling stock. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Canada's Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have won U.S. antitrust approval for a $28 billion merger that will create the largest North American energy infrastructure company.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Energy infrastructure firms Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have agreed to settle charges their merger would hurt competition in the market for gas pipeline transportation in three areas off the Louisiana coast, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.