July 23 United Technologies Corp, the
world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners,
reported higher second-quarter net income, helped mostly by its
2012 buyout of aircraft parts manufacturer Goodrich.
The company, which also makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines
and Black Hawk helicopters, posted income of $1.56 billion, or
$1.70 per share, compared with $1.33 billion, or $1.62 per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $16 billion.
United Tech raised the low end of its 2013 earnings
forecast. The company previously expected to earn $5.85 to $6.15
per share this year, and now expects to earn at least $6 to
$6.15.