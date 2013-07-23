July 23 United Technologies Corp, the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, reported higher second-quarter net income, helped mostly by its 2012 buyout of aircraft parts manufacturer Goodrich.

The company, which also makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Black Hawk helicopters, posted income of $1.56 billion, or $1.70 per share, compared with $1.33 billion, or $1.62 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $16 billion.

United Tech raised the low end of its 2013 earnings forecast. The company previously expected to earn $5.85 to $6.15 per share this year, and now expects to earn at least $6 to $6.15.