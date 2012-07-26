July 26 United Technologies Corp reported a less than 1 percent rise in quarterly profit, as a slowing Chinese economy and Europe's financial woes eroded demand for its elevators and cut into sales of spare jet engine parts.

The world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners said on Thursday that second-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders came to $1.33 billion, compared with $1.32 billion a year earlier.

Earnings from continuing operations rose to $1.62 per share from $1.41, the company said. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)