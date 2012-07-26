July 26 United Technologies Corp
reported a less than 1 percent rise in quarterly profit, as a
slowing Chinese economy and Europe's financial woes eroded
demand for its elevators and cut into sales of spare jet engine
parts.
The world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners
said on Thursday that second-quarter net income attributable to
common shareholders came to $1.33 billion, compared with $1.32
billion a year earlier.
Earnings from continuing operations rose to $1.62 per share
from $1.41, the company said.
