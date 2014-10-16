UPDATE 1-Lanxess Q4 core profit up as business restructure pays off
* Q4 EBITDA comes in just ahead of consensus (Releads, adds CEO comment, details on business performance, shares)
(Corrects spelling of "agreement" in headline)
Oct 16 Oct 16 United Technologies Corp : * Toshiba and United Technologies sign new agreement to grow joint venture * United Technologies Corp-companies have set a target to accelerate growth and double the unit's $1.6 billion annual revenues by the next decade * Says both parties will announce specific cooperation schemes during the first half of 2015 * Says deal will expand engineering and sales resources outside of Japan * Says collaboration will focus on smart cities, which are becoming more prevalent in Asia, as well as machine-to-machine solutions * Says collaboration will focus on enhancing global growth in hvac solutions * Says the companies will also explore new opportunities for overseas manufacturing in India and North America * Deal will include the establishment of engineering centers in the United states and Europe * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore)
* Q4 EBITDA comes in just ahead of consensus (Releads, adds CEO comment, details on business performance, shares)
NEW DELHI, March 15 India's cabinet gave the go-ahead on Wednesday for state-run Indian Oil Corp to sell a 24 percent stake in a joint venture to its U.S.-based partner Lubrizol Corp, a government statement said.
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.