By Nate Raymond
| June 18
June 18 A federal judge has ordered United
Technologies Corp to pay $473 million plus interest for
manipulating costs to win U.S. Air Force jet engine contracts in
the 1980s.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose in Dayton,
Ohio, was issued Monday for a 1999 lawsuit in which the
Department of Justice sought reimbursement for overcharges by
United Technologies subsidiary Pratt & Whitney.
Interest on parts of the award, with rates ranging from 6
percent to 8 percent a year and dating as far back as 1986,
could add hundreds of millions of dollars to the judgment.
Ian Race, a spokesman for United Technologies, said the
company would appeal.
"We strongly disagree with the court's opinion concerning
the Fighter Engine Campaign from the 1980s," Race said in a
statement.
Representatives for the Justice Department did not
immediately respond to requests for a comment.
Rose found United Technologies liable in 2008 under the
False Claims Act, a Civil War-era law that allows the federal
government to seek reimbursement from companies that submit
inflated claims for payment.
At that time, the judge found the U.S. government suffered
no damages during the period in question. He also found that
administrative proceedings before the Armed Services Board of
Contract Appeals had precluded the Justice Department from
pursuing so-called common law claims of breach of contract,
payment by mistake and unjust enrichment.
In November 2010, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
upheld the liability finding but sent the case back to Rose to
determine damages.
In his ruling on Monday, Rose awarded $109 million in common
law damages plus annual interest. He also awarded more than $364
million, largely under False Claims Act authority that allows
him to award triple damages.
"The government should not have paid the amounts that the
government proved it paid as a direct result of United
Technologies' fraud," Rose wrote.
United Technologies shares gained 87 cents to $95.87 in
morning New York Stock Exchange trading.
The case is U.S. v. United Technologies Corp, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of Ohio, No. 99-00093.