WASHINGTON, April 7 Pratt & Whitney, the
engine-making unit of United Technologies Corp, must
redouble efforts to lower the cost of the single F135 engine it
builds for the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet, top U.S.
military official said on Monday.
Rear Admiral Randy Mahr, deputy director of the Pentagon's
$392 billion F-35 program, said Pratt had slowed its
cost-cutting after Congress in 2011 canceled an alternate engine
being developed by General Electric Co.
"We have reinvigorated the 'war on cost' that Pratt started
and then kind of slowed down on when they got the monopoly,"
Mahr told industry executives and military officials at an
annual conference hosted by the Navy League.
"In no uncertain terms, they've been informed they need to
continue to drive the cost down on that engine," Mahr told
reporters after his remarks at the conference.
The comments revealed continued friction between the program
office that runs the Pentagon's costliest weapons program and
Pratt at a time when Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan,
the F-35 program chief, has talked about improved relations with
Lockheed, the prime contractor that builds the airplane.
In 2012, Bogdan described relations between Lockheed, Pratt
and the government as the worst he had seen in two decades of
working on acquisition programs.
Mahr said the government was close to reaching agreement
with Pratt on a seventh batch of engines for the new warplane
that is being developed for the U.S. military and its allies,
but declined to comment on the exact timing of a deal.
The Pentagon finalized a contract worth $1.1 billion for 38
engines in a sixth batch last October, which pushed the cost of
the common configuration engine built for the Air Force and Navy
models down by 2.5 percent. It did not provide the exact cost.
At the time, Chris Flynn, vice president of F135 and F119
engines for Pratt, said the key to generating further savings
would be increasing production rates. But production rates have
not increased as much as expected, given the budget-driven
reductions in orders from the U.S. military and delays in
orders from other countries.
Mahr said lawyers from the Pentagon's F-35 office were
negotiating with Pratt to publicly release more details on the
cost of the engine, which the government buys separately from
the airplane.
Pratt argues it should not be required to disclose details
about the costs of each engine since it could be involved in
future competition.
Pratt had no immediate comment on Mahr's remarks.
Mahr said the overall F-35 program is making steady
progress, although he said some technical issues still needed to
be to resolved, including improving the performance of a complex
computer-based logistics system called ALIS, and a recent crack
in a fan blade on a Pratt engine. The Pentagon was also pressing
the industry to lower the cost of building and operating the new
jet, and making it more reliable, he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)