WASHINGTON Feb 3 Pratt & Whitney, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, has finalized a contract with
the Pentagon for 32 engines to power a fifth batch of F-35 Joint
Strike Fighters, according to sources familiar with the
negotiations.
The agreement was reached late last week after more than a
year of tough negotiations between the two sides, and Pratt
ultimately agreed to lower its price by about $20 million, said
one of the sources, who was not authorized to speak publicly.
A second source could not confirm that figure, but
acknowledged that government officials had repeatedly pressed
Pratt to reduce its price given mounting pressures on the
Pentagon budget.
The Pentagon awarded Pratt a preliminary contract or
"undefinitized contract action" valued at $1.12 billion for 30
engines in December 2011, and industry and military officials
have been trying to work out the details ever since.
Pratt had an additional $9.5 million added to the
preliminary contract in August 2012 for the two extra engines.
Britain's Rolls Royce is the biggest
subcontractor to Pratt & Whitney. Lockheed Martin Corp
is the prime contractor for the overall fighter jet, but the
government buys the engines separately.
Lockheed finalized its own deal with the Pentagon in
December for the fifth batch of jets, which are already under
construction at the company's Fort Worth, Texas plant. It also
reached agreement on a preliminary deal for a sixth batch of
planes, which Lockheed had been building with its own funds for
some time.
Pratt is hoping to secure a preliminary agreement for the
engines to power that sixth set of planes within the next few
weeks, but no deal has yet been signed, the sources said.
The contract sealed late last week includes 22 F135
conventional propulsion engines for the Air Force models of the
F-35, three short take-off vertical landing engines for the
Marine Corps models, and seven engines to power the carrier
variant of the new warplane for the U.S. Navy.
Details of the agreement were not immediately available. In
addition to the engines, it includes logistics and sustainment
costs, as well as spares.
Officials at Pratt and the Pentagon's F-35 program office
were not immediately available to comment on the reported
contract agreement.