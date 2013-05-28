WASHINGTON May 28 Pratt & Whitney, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, on Tuesday said it finalized a
$1 billion deal with the Pentagon for a fifth batch of engines
for the single-engine Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter
jet.
The contract covers 35 engines, including 32 to be installed
in F-35 warplanes, and three spares, said Pratt spokesman
Matthew Bates.
The company reached an initial agreement with the Pentagon
on the fifth engine contract in early February.
Chris Flynn, who heads Pratt's F135 and F119 engine
programs, said the company continued to work with the U.S.
Defense Department to drive down engine costs and accelerate the
contracting cycle for future production agreements.
"As we move forward in the program, the key factors in
driving down cost will be to increase the ramp rate and volume
of engines," Flynn said in a statement. "Achieving greater
program stability will help us to progress further down the cost
curve to meet the price reduction objectives on the program."
Pratt has delivered 98 production engines for the F-35
program to date.