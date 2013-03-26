BRIEF-Chemtrade announces receipt of regulatory approvals
* Chemtrade logistics income - Canadian Competition Bureau issued no-action letter under competition act in respect of acquisition of Canexus Corp
March 26 The U.S. environmental regulator said Goodrich Corp, a unit of United Technologies Corp, has agreed to investigate and clean up contaminated groundwater and soil at a site in Rialto, California.
The agreement, along with previous settlements with other responsible parties, will lead to a comprehensive cleanup of the site for as much as $100 million, the Environmental Protection Agency said.
Goodrich will pay at least the first $21.5 million of the cost of the cleanup, which could last up to 30 years, the EPA said.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
Goodrich - formerly known as BF Goodrich - conducted research, development, testing, and production of solid-fuel rocket propellant at the site in San Bernardino county from about 1957 to 1962.
These operations by the company and others contaminated the soil and groundwater with trichloroethylene (TCE) and perchlorate, which contributed to the closure of public drinking water supply wells in the area.
Drinking or breathing high levels of TCE may damage the nervous system, liver and lungs. Perchlorate, an ingredient in rocket propellant, may disrupt the thyroid's ability to produce hormones needed for normal growth and development.
Goodrich must, at its own expense, install additional groundwater monitoring wells and complete testing and engineering analyses, the agency said.
The company would be responsible, with contributions from the U.S. Department of Defense and other parties, for ensuring the completion of the cleanup work no matter what the cost.
