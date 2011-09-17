* UTX seeks financing for big acquisition - sources

* Goodrich shares soar on speculation of UTX interest

* CNBC says deal could come as early as next week

* UTX move could spur new wave of aerospace consolidation (Adds CNBC report on price talk)

By Nadia Damouni, Philipp Halstrick and Soyoung Kim

Sept 16 United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) is lining up $10 billion to $20 billion in financing for a U.S. acquisition that could shape up as its biggest takeover in a decade, said people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Investors bid up shares of smaller aerospace companies on the news, with speculation increasingly focused on Goodrich Corp GR.N as the most likely target of the diversified U.S. manufacturer.

A move by United Tech could mark the start of a more aggressive phase of consolidation in the aerospace sector to prepare for cuts in defense spending in the United States and Europe.

Goodrich, which is benefiting from rising demand for equipment for large commercial aircraft, makes the most strategic sense for United Tech, according to people familiar with the industry but not directly involved in the deal. Its chief executive, Marshall Larsen, is also preparing to retire in the next couple of years.

Shares of Goodrich rose 7.4 percent on the NYSE. The stock surged another 20 percent after-hours to $112, valuing Goodrich at about $14 billion, after CNBC's David Faber reported that United Tech is expected to offer between $110 and $125 a share for the company and a deal could come as early as next week.

Officials at United Tech, which makes products ranging from helicopters to air conditioners, declined to comment, as did those at Goodrich.

Mergers could help the industry lower costs and boost capacity to meet booming demand for components used in commercial aircraft.

A mid-tier aerospace company joining the United Tech group would gain access to more work, said Jim McAleese, a Washington-based defense consultant.

"It would also expand United Technologies' footprint into the premium commercial aerospace portfolios, beyond their current work in engines through Pratt & Whitney," he said.

Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N) is also a good strategic fit for United Tech, industry insiders said, although compared to Goodrich, its revenue is more dependent on the defense sector.

Shares of Rockwell Collins closed up 7.8 percent on the NYSE to give it a market value of $8.6 billion. Cessna aircraft maker Textron Inc (TXT.N) shares finished 6.8 percent higher for a market value of $5.2 billion.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic of United Tech deals: r.reuters.com/byx73s

Facts about United Tech CEO Chenevert [ID:nS1E78F1JE]

Reuters Insider looks at a possible United-Goodrich deal:

link.reuters.com/faz73s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

United Tech, which has a market value of about $68 billion, is still working on terms of an offer and any potential bid could still fall apart, said the people with direct knowledge of the situation. They asked not to be identified as the plans are confidential.

Such a deal would be United Tech's largest takeover since its unsuccessful bid for Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) in 2000. Since then, its largest acquisitions have been in the $1 billion to $3 billion range as it built up its fire and security division.

United Tech shareholders took the news in stride. Its shares edged 0.1 percent lower to close at $75.50 on a day the blue-chip Dow Jones industrial average .DJI, of which United Tech is a component, rose 0.7 percent.

BIGGER BET?

For most of the past five years, United Tech has budgeted $1.5 billion to $2 billion per year for takeovers, regularly making deals that are small enough that the Hartford, Connecticut-based company does not disclose their size.

Company officials have repeatedly said they are interested in more deals, and in July Chief Financial Officer Greg Hayes suggested United Tech would not shy away from larger targets.

"You're going to see us put our balance sheet to work, you're going to see us put more cash to work on the M&A side," Hayes said. "That's where I think a big piece of growth is going to come from in the next few years; it's going to come from the M&A."

United Tech officials have expressed particular interest in targets to merge into its Fire and Security and Hamilton Sundstrand security and aircraft components arms. Both divisions are below Chief Executive Louis Chenevert's $10 billion annual revenue target.

Acquiring either Goodrich or Rockwell, which are big suppliers to United Tech, could help the company weather the expected downturn in defense spending in the United States and Europe by giving it a larger share of the smaller pie that will remain, according to industry executives.

U.S. congressional leaders last month agreed to cut $350 billion from national security spending over the next decade.

For some veterans of the industry, the decline in defense spending brings to mind the late 1980s and early 1990s, when top U.S. defense officials told companies they should consider joining forces to cut costs.

"This definitely feels like a return to those times," said one industry executive. "There are a lot of second-tier companies that will very likely be absorbed."

Being acquired by a conglomerate like United Tech could allow the target company to retain some independence. United Tech has five divisions that operate under their own brand names, including Pratt & Whitney and Hamilton Sundstrand.

RELUCTANT TO GO HOSTILE?

Brian Langenberg, who follows United Tech at Langenberg & Co, said he would trust them to do a large-scale acquisition, even if it meant taking on substantial debt.

"You don't get that many swings at something that size. It's a disciplined company," Langenberg said. "I've never seen them do something that doesn't make sense."

As of July, the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners had done just $184 million in acquisitions this year and had $5.4 billion in cash on hand.

"UTX is well capitalized, corporate debt rates are near historical lows and the recent market sell-off has potentially made purchase prices a little more attractive," wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard in a note to clients.

Chenevert, who came up through the company's aerospace business and headed Pratt & Whitney before taking the top job, holds up his $1.8 billion acquisition of General Electric Co's (GE.N) security business as the ideal deal.

In 2008, United Tech made a hostile $2.64 billion takeover offer for Diebold Inc (DBD.N), a maker of automated teller machines. That effort was ultimately fruitless, and Chenevert has since said he would be reluctant to go hostile again. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni, Soyoung Kim and Michael Erman in New York, Philipp Halstrick in Frankfurt and Andrea Shalal-Esa in Washington, writing by Scott Malone in Boston; editing by John Wallace, Tiffany Wu, Tim Dobbyn and Bernard Orr)