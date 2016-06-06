WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn., June 6 United Technologies Aerospace Systems expects compound annual revenue growth to average 6 percent over the next five years, and is looking for acquisitions in four key areas, a top executive said on Monday.

The company is looking for acquisitions in avionics, interiors, structures and hydraulics, UTC Aerospace Systems President Dave Gitlin told a media briefing, noting those are areas where UTC does not yet have a large presence. Any acquisitions likely would boost revenue growth beyond the 6 percent expected from existing operations, he said.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Tom Brown)