PARIS, June 16 Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, expects to reach agreement with the Pentagon within the next 30 days on a contract for engines to power a sixth batch of F-35 fighter jets, Pratt President David Hess told Reuters.

Hess said negotiations were still under way with the U.S. Defense Department but he expected the contract's final price to reflect a further cost reduction of less than 10 percent, continuing a trend seen in recent years.

"We're making progress there. We've gotten an offer from the (Joint Program Office) and I expect we'll get that closed pretty quickly ...certainly within 30 days," Hess told Reuters in an interview ahead of the Paris air show.