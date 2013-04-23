April 23 Diversified U.S. manufacturer United
Technologies Corp reported a jump in profit and revenue
on Tuesday, helped in part by sales to aerospace and defense
customers.
United Tech, also the world's largest maker of elevators and
air conditioners, posted first-quarter profit of $1.27 billion,
or $1.39 per share, compared with $330 million, or $1.31 per
share, in the year-ago period.
The year-ago figures included a one-time charge for
discontinued operations.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $14.39 billion.
United Tech stood by its forecast for 2013 earnings per
share of $5.85 to $6.15.