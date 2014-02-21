By Andrea Shalal
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Feb 21 Sikorsky Aircraft, the
helicopter unit of United Technologies Corp, on Friday
said it would lay off 600 workers beginning in the next few
weeks, citing continued "challenging and unstable economic
conditions."
Company spokesman Paul Jackson said the layoffs would affect
mostly employees in Connecticut, home to about 8,200 of
Sikorsky's total workforce of 16,500.
Jackson said the company notified workers about the
restructuring on Friday.
"This workforce reduction will occur over the next several
weeks and follow significant cost reduction actions that the
company has already taken," he said. "These decisions are always
difficult to make but necessary to protect the company's
competitiveness and future."
Sikorsky and other weapons makers are bracing for additional
spending reductions in the Pentagon's fiscal 2015 budget, which
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel is due to preview on Monday.