March 4 United Technologies Corp Pratt &
Whitney jet engine unit has found that another United Tech unit
fraudulently tested parts of engines for business jets to reduce
the odds of further monitoring, Pratt said on Monday.
Pratt said that after receiving a tip from an employee in
June 2011, it had reviewed 15 years of tests at the unit, Carmel
Forge in Israel, and found "employees had in fact adjusted
certain test data to minimize the possibility of further
testing."
It said a further internal review of engine parts inspected
by Carmel Forge found they were in fact safe and that the scheme
had not caused any flight-safety risks.
The company's findings were first reported by the Wall
Street Journal.
Pratt said the unit has changed staff since the fraudulent
testing, bought new test equipment and put in place new software
controls to ensure future testing would follow normal practices.
Carmel Forge inspects a class of engine used on light jets made
by Pratt & Whitney's Canadian arm.
This is not the first quality-related concern raised about
United Tech units this year.
Last month, the Pentagon ordered a week-long grounding of
F-35 military jets after a crack was found on a blade in an
engine also made by Pratt & Whitney.
United Tech shares fell 1.6 percent to $88.68 on Monday.