* Summit Midstream Partners LP- co, general partner, unit entered into an equity distribution agreement
Oct 29 United Therapeutics Corp reported quarterly earnings that missed analysts' estimates due to higher expenses.
Net income fell to $62.7 million, or $1.17 per share, in the third quarter, from $78.1 million, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.
The biotechnology company said selling, general and administrative expenses jumped 37 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30.
Total revenue rose 25 percent to $302.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.59 per share on revenue of $279 million, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* CSX -on Feb. 21, 2017, approved and commenced a management streamlining and realignment plan
* Bharti Global Limited reports a 10.6 percent stake in Triton International Ltd as of Feb. 27, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lPwzRH) Further company coverage: