JAKARTA, April 28 Indonesia's biggest heavy equipment distributor, PT United Tractors Tbk, on Monday reported a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit.

The company posted net profit of 1.576 trillion rupiah ($136.28 million) for the three months ended March, compared with 1.128 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

United Tractors, which is majority-owned by conglomerate PT Astra International, provides equipment to the plantation, construction and mining sectors in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

($1 = 11,564.5000 rupiah)

