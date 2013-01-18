UPDATE 1-S.African rand-rigging cases could conclude in July - source
* Some other banks set to oppose ruling - source (Adds further details, quotes, background)
LONDON Jan 18 United Utilities Group PLC : * Accepted the revised `section 13' licence modification proposals from Ofwat * considers that the revised licence amendments have reduced uncertainty for investors and customers
* Some other banks set to oppose ruling - source (Adds further details, quotes, background)
FRANKFURT, March 10 German media group Bertelsmann expects to raise its stake in its Random House joint venture with Pearson to between 70 and 75 percent and will find a long-term partner if necessary for the rest, its chief executive told Der Spiegel.
JOHANNESBURG, March 10 Sixteen banks accused of colluding to rig South Africa's rand currency could face a competition tribunal in July after a private pre-hearing was held on Friday, a source at the competition commission said.